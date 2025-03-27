Ukraine’s European allies not unanimous on armed force deployment – Macron

European allies of Ukraine do not all agree on the proposed deployment of an armed force in the country to back up an eventual peace deal and only some want to take part, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

“It is not unanimous,” he said. “We do not need unanimity to achieve it.”

He said that France and the UK, who are driving the initiative, will forge ahead with the proposed contingent.

“There will be a reassurance force with several European countries that will deploy,” Mr Macron said.