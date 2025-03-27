Suspected arrested after five people wounded in Amsterdam stabbing

A knife-wielding assailant in Amsterdam seriously wounded five people in a stabbing attack on a busy shopping street, Dutch police said.

The victims included two people from the US, one from Belgium, one from Poland and a teenager from Amsterdam.

The attack on Thursday lasted several minutes before the assailant was stopped by a passer-by near the city’s Dam Square in the late afternoon.

Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam (Peter Delong/AP)

Police cordoned off the area and several ambulances and a trauma helicopter were called to the scene.

Authorities said in a statement that no motive had been established for the attack, but that police were considering a scenario where the man targeted victims at random.

The victims were identified as a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year old man from the US, a 73-year-old woman from Belgium, a 26-year-old man from Poland and a 19-year old Dutch woman from Amsterdam.

A person walks past police officers and under police tape of a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in Amsterdam (Peter Delong/AP)

“The police investigation is in full swing and has full priority at the moment. We hope to soon get more clarity about the background of this horrible stabbing,” Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and loved ones.”

The assailant was injured when he was overpowered by a bystander.

A police officer stands near a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam (Peter Dejong/AP)

“The suspect was detained with the help of a civilian,” police spokesperson Eline Roovers told The Associated Press.

Last year, the city experienced several stabbings attributed to people with mental health issues.

Amsterdam set up a hotline last month for residents to report concerns about irrational behaviour.

The reporting mechanism was recommended after an investigation showed that a man was stabbed to death by his neighbour.