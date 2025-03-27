Kim observes tests of North Korea’s new reconnaissance and attack drones

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed tests of newly developed reconnaissance and attack drones this week and called for their increased production, state media said.

Mr Kim has been emphasising the development of drones, and the tests were the latest display of his country’s growing military capabilities.

Photos released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday showed Mr Kim observing what appeared to be a large reconnaissance drone roughly resembling Boeing’s E-7 Wedgetail airborne warning and control aircraft.

Other images showed exploding drones crashing into military vehicles used as targets.

Kim Jong Un, centre bottom, walks by what appeared to be a large reconnaissance drone at an undisclosed location in North Korea, earlier this wee (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The agency said the test demonstrated the reconnaissance drone’s ability to track multiple targets and monitor troop movements on land and at sea, potentially enhancing North Korea’s intelligence-gathering operations and ability to neutralise enemy threats.

The report said the new exploding drones are designed for various attack missions and feature unspecified artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Mr Kim expressed satisfaction with the drones’ performance and approved plans to expand production, emphasising that drones and AI should be “top” priorities in efforts to advance his armed forces and adapt them to modern warfare, KCNA said.

The agency said the tests took place as Mr Kim visited a drone technology complex and an electronic warfare research group on Tuesday and Wednesday.

South Korea’s Defence Ministry did not immediately comment on the North Korean report.

Mr Kim previously inspected other demonstrations of drones that explode on impact in November and August last year.

North Korea also last year accused South Korea of sending its own drones to drop anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets over the North’s capital of Pyongyang, and threatened to respond with force if such flights occur again.

South Korea’s military refused to confirm whether or not the North’s claims were true.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated recently as Mr Kim continues to expand his military capabilities, which now include various nuclear-capable weapons targeting South Korea and intercontinental ballistic missiles potentially capable of reaching the US mainland.

Mr Kim is also aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, sending troops and military equipment to support Russia’s efforts.

This has raised concerns that he may receive Russian technology transfers in return, further strengthening the threat posed by his nuclear-armed military.