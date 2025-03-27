Five people wounded in Amsterdam stabbing, say police

At least five people have been wounded in a stabbing in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said.

The stabbing happened on Thursday near Dam Square in central Amsterdam.

One person has been arrested.

Police officers stand behind a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam (Peter Delong/AP)

Police have cordoned off the area and multiple ambulances have responded to the event.

A trauma helicopter called to the scene has landed on the square.

When asked about a possible motive, Amsterdam police spokeswoman Esther Izaks told The Associated Press that “it’s too early to tell”.

Emergency services personnel gather near the scene after a stabbing near Dam Square in central Amsterdam (Peter Delong/AP)

The area is a popular tourist destination and visitors could still be seen on the top of the nearby Nieuwe Kerk, or New Church.

Nearby public transportation has been halted.

Police urged people who may have witnessed the stabbing to come forward with any images that could assist in the investigation.

A person walks past police officers and under police tape of a cordoned off area after a stabbing near Dam Square in Amsterdam (Peter Delong/AP)

Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.

No further details were immediately available.