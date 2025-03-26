Palestinians chant anti-Hamas slogans in rare public show of dissent in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians have marched between the wreckage of a heavily destroyed town in northern Gaza in the second day of anti-war protests, with many chanting against Hamas in a rare display of public anger against the militant group.

The protests, which centred mainly on Gaza’s north, appeared to be aimed generally against the war, with protesters calling for an end to 17 months of deadly fighting with Israel.

But the public calls against Hamas, which has long repressed dissent and still rules the territory months into the war with Israel, were rare.

A protest against the war and Hamas (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

In the town of Beit Lahiya, where a similar protest took place on Tuesday, about 3,000 people demonstrated, with many chanting “the people want the fall of Hamas”.

In the hard-hit Shijaiyah neighbourhood of Gaza City, dozens of men chanted: “Out, out, out! Hamas get out!”

“Our children have been killed. Our houses have been destroyed,” said Abed Radwan, who said he joined the protest in Beit Lahiya “against the war, against Hamas, and the (Palestinian political) factions, against Israel and against the world’s silence”.

Ammar Hassan, who took part in a protest on Tuesday, said it started as an anti-war protest with a few dozen people but swelled to more than 2,000, with people chanting against Hamas.

“It’s the only party we can affect,” he said. “Protests won’t stop the (Israeli) occupation, but it can affect Hamas.”

Palestinians chant slogans in Beit Lahiya (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

The militant group has violently cracked down on previous protests. This time no outright intervention was apparent, perhaps because Hamas is keeping a lower profile since Israel resumed its war.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said people have the right to protest but their focus should be on the “criminal aggressor”, Israel.

Family elders from Beit Lahiya expressed support for the protests against Israel’s renewed offensive and its tightened blockade on all supplies into Gaza. Their statement said the community fully supports armed resistance against Israel.

“The protest was not about politics. It was about people’s lives,” said Mohammed Abu Saker, a father of three from the nearby town of Beit Hanoun, who joined a demonstration on Tuesday.

“We want to stop the killing and displacement, no matter the price. We can’t stop Israel from killing us, but we can press Hamas to give concessions,” he said.

The protests were a rare show of public anger against Hamas (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

A similar protest occurred in the heavily destroyed area of Jabaliya on Tuesday, according to witnesses.

One protester, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said they joined the demonstration because “everyone failed us”.

They said they chanted against Israel, Hamas, the western-backed Palestinian Authority and Arab mediators. They said there were no Hamas security forces at the protest but scuffles broke out between supporters and opponents of the group.

Later, they said they regretted participating because of Israeli media coverage, which emphasised the opposition to Hamas.

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz urged Palestinians to join the protests, saying: “You too should demand the removal of Hamas from Gaza and the immediate release of all Israeli hostages. That is the only way to stop the war.”

Hamas says people have the right to protest but their focus should be on Israel (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

A 19-year-old Palestinian, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said he planned to join demonstrations on Wednesday.

“People are angry at the whole world,” including the United States, Israel and Hamas, he said. “We want Hamas to resolve this situation, return the hostages and end this whole thing.”

The protests erupted a week after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas by launching a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds of people. Earlier this month, Israel halted deliveries of food, fuel, medicine and humanitarian aid to Gaza’s roughly two million Palestinians.

Israel has vowed to escalate the war until Hamas returns the 59 hostages it still holds — 24 of them believed to be alive. Israel is also demanding that the group give up power, disarm and send its leaders into exile.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.