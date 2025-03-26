Magazine releases full Signal chat about US strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

The Atlantic released the entire Signal chat among Trump senior national security officials, showing that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth provided the exact times of warplane launches, strike packages and targets before the men and women flying those attacks against Yemen’s Houthis this month on behalf of the United States were airborne.

The disclosure follows two intense days during which Donald Trump’s senior most Cabinet members of his intelligence and defence agencies have struggled to explain how details that current and former US officials have said would have been classified wound up on an unclassified Signal chat that included Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

Mr Hegseth has refused to say whether he posted classified information onto Signal.

He is travelling in the Indo-Pacific and to date has only scoffed at questions, saying he did not reveal “war plans”.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA director John Ratcliffe told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that it was up to Mr Hegseth to determine whether the information he was posting was classified or not.

A Yemeni walks over the debris of a destroyed building after it was struck by US airstrikes (AP)

What was revealed was jaw-dropping in its specificity and includes the type of information that is kept to a very close hold to protect the operational security of a military strike.

In the group chat, Mr Hegseth posted:

“1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)”

“1345: ‘Trigger Based’ F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)”

“1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)”

“1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier ‘Trigger Based’ targets)”

“1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched.”

“MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline)”

“We are currently clean on OPSEC” — that is, operational security.

“Godspeed to our Warriors.”

Goldberg has said he asked the White House if it opposed publication and that the White House responded that it would prefer he did not publish.