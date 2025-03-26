Cautious welcome in Denmark and Greenland to new visit plans for Vance and wife

Greenland and Denmark appeared cautiously relieved by the news that US Vice President JD Vance and his wife are changing their itinerary for their visit to Greenland, reducing the likelihood that they will cross paths with residents angered by the Trump administration’s attempts to annex the vast Arctic island, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The couple will now visit the US Space Force outpost at Pituffik, on the northwest coast of Greenland, instead of Usha Vance’s previously announced solo trip to the Avannaata Qimussersu dogsled race in Sisimiut.

President Donald Trump irked much of Europe by suggesting that the United States should in some form control the self-governing, mineral-rich territory of Denmark, a US ally and Nato member.

As the nautical gateway to the Arctic and North Atlantic approaches to North America, Greenland has broader strategic value as both China and Russia seek access to its waterways and natural resources.

Usha Vance was originally going to attend a sleddog race (Allison Joyce/PA)

The vice president’s decision to visit a US military base in Greenland has removed the risk of violating potential diplomatic taboos by sending a delegation to another country without an official invitation.

Yet Mr Vance has also criticised longstanding European allies for relying on military support from the United States, openly antagonising partners in ways that have generated concerns about the reliability of the US.

Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish broadcaster DR Wednesday that the Vances’ updated travel plans are a good thing.

The minister said the change was a deescalation, even as he said the Americans are treating it as the opposite, with Mr Vance suggesting in an online video that global security is at stake.

Rasmus Jarlov, a Danish politician and spokesman on Greenlandic Affairs for the Conservatives, wrote on X that the new schedule means the Vances will avoid any confrontations with Greenlanders.

Mr Jarlov noted that, after all, a vice president visiting an American military base is not controversial.

Mr Vance is allowed to visit the space base, said Marc Jacobsen, a professor at the Royal Danish Defense College, because of a 1951 agreement between Denmark and the US regarding the defence of Greenland.

“What is controversial here is all about the timing,” he said.

“Greenland and Denmark have stated very clearly that they don’t want the US to visit right now, when Greenland doesn’t have a government in place,” following the election earlier this month.

Coalition negotiations are ongoing.

Ahead of the vice president’s announcement that he would join his wife, discontent from the governments of Greenland and Denmark had been growing sharper, with the Greenland government posting on Facebook Monday night that it had “not extended any invitations for any visits, neither private nor official”.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish national broadcasts Tuesday that the visit was “unacceptable pressure”, while the Danish foreign ministry said it was not involved in the planning.

Vice President JD Vance speaks at the Congressional Cities Conference(Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Usha Vance’s office said on Sunday that she would depart on Thursday for Greenland and return on Saturday.

She and one of the couple’s three children had planned to visit historic sites and learn about Greenland’s culture, but her husband’s participation has reoriented the trip around national security, her office said.

The vice president said he did not want to let his wife “have all that fun by herself” and said he plans to visit the Space Force.

Mr Vance said that other countries have threatened Greenland as well as menacing the United States and Canada

Mr Vance said leaders in Denmark and North America had “ignored” Greenland for “far too long”.

During his first term, Mr Trump floated the idea of purchasing the world’s largest island, even as Denmark insisted it was not for sale.

The people of Greenland also have firmly rejected Mr Trump’s plans.

A boy throws ice into the sea in Nuuk, Greenland (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Dwayne Ryan Menezes, founder and managing director of the Polar Research & Policy Initiative, said that the Trump administration’s “intimidation” of Greenland could backfire.

Mr Menezes said if Trump was “smart enough” to understand Greenland’s strategic importance, then he should also be “smart enough to know there is no greater way to weaken America’s hand and hurt its long-term interests than turning its back on its allies, the principal asymmetrical advantage it enjoys over its adversaries”.

Mr Trump’s return to the White House has included a desire for territorial expansion, as he seeks to add Canada as a 51st state and resume US control of the Panama Canal.

He has also indicated that US interests could take over the land in the war-torn Gaza Strip and convert it into a luxury outpost, displacing up to two million Palestinians.