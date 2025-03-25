Trump moves to overhaul US elections, including citizenship requirement

President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive action to overhaul elections in the United States, including requiring documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and demanding that all ballots be received by Election Day.

The order says the US has failed “to enforce basic and necessary election protections” and calls on states to work with federal agencies to share voter lists and prosecute election crimes.

It threatens to pull federal funding from states where election officials who do not comply.

(Reba Saldanha/AP)

The move, which is likely to face swift challenges from voting rights organisations, is consistent with Mr Trump’s long history of railing against election processes.

He often claims elections are being rigged, even before the results are known, and has waged battles against certain voting methods since he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and falsely blamed it on widespread fraud.

Mr Trump has focused particularly on mail voting, arguing without evidence that it is insecure and invites fraud even as he has shifted his position on the issue given its popularity with voters, including Republicans.

While fraud occurs, it is rare, limited in scope and gets prosecuted.

After signing, Mr Trump said that more election actions would be taken in coming weeks.