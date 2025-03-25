Supreme Court poised to decide if Bolsonaro will stand trial

A panel of Brazil’s Supreme Court justices will meet on Tuesday to determine whether former president Jair Bolsonaro and close allies will stand trial on five counts, including attempting to stage a coup.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet charged Mr Bolsonaro last month with plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 election to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Part of that plan allegedly included poisoning Mr Lula and killing Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, a foe of Mr Bolsonaro.

Five Supreme Court justices — including Mr de Moraes — will meet in Brasilia to rule on the charges levelled by Mr Gonet.

Supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro take part in a rally on Copacabana Beach in support of a proposed bill to grant amnesty to those arrested for storming government buildings in an alleged coup attempt AP/Bruna Prado)

If a majority votes in favour, the accused will become defendants in a criminal case.

Mr Bolsonaro and his alleged accomplices also stand accused of participating in an armed criminal organisation, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, damage qualified by violence and a serious threat against the state’s assets, and deterioration of listed heritage.

Mr Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and says that he is being politically persecuted.

Under Brazilian law, a coup conviction alone carries a sentence of up to 12 years, but combined with the other charges, he could be sentenced to decades behind bars.

Observers say that it is likely that the charges will be accepted.

“There is no shadow of a doubt that there are very clear elements” that crimes were committed, said Thiago Bottino, a law professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a think tank and university.

“The current tendency is that there will be a criminal trial.”

Mr Gonet filed charges against a total of 34 people in February.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will analyse whether to accept charges against eight of them.

As well as Mr Bolsonaro, the court will vote on the accusations faced by former defence ministers Walter Braga Netto and Paulo Sergio Nogueira and ex-justice minister Anderson Torres, among others.

The court will decide on the others’ fates later on.

Mr Bolsonaro has sought to shore up political support before the possible trial, including by holding a protest on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on March 16.

Local media reported that around 18,000 people attended the rally, based on figures from a monitoring project linked to the University of Sao Paulo.

Mr Bolsonaro’s allies had hoped to draw a crowd of one million, which led some analysts to say that his ability to mobilise voters is diminishing.

Mr Bolsonaro called on social media on Sunday for a new demonstration on April 6, to be held on one of Sao Paulo’s main arteries, Avenida Paulista.

As with the protest earlier this month, the former president and his allies will push for Congress to grant amnesty to those in jail for their roles in the January 8 2023 riot, when Mr Bolsonaro’s die-hard fans stormed and trashed the Supreme Court, Presidential Palace and Congress a week after Mr Lula took office.

In his indictment of Mr Bolsonaro and others linked to him, Mr Gonet said that the rampage was a last-ditch attempt to hold onto power.

Mr Bolsonaro, a former military officer who was known to express nostalgia for the country’s 1964-1985 dictatorship, openly defied Brazil’s judicial system during his 2019-2022 term in office.

He has already been banned by Brazil’s top electoral court from running in elections until 2030 over abuse of power while in office and casting unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system.