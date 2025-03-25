Motorcyclist who disappeared into huge Seoul sinkhole found dead

A motorcyclist who fell into a huge sinkhole that opened on a Seoul street has been found dead after an overnight search, officials in South Korea’s capital said.

The sinkhole, roughly 20 metres wide and 20 metres deep, appeared at an intersection in the Myeongil-dong neighbourhood in eastern Seoul on Monday afternoon, swallowing the motorcyclist and injuring a woman whose van was passing over the site, according to officials.

The motorcyclist, who was in his 30s, was found before noon on Tuesday, emergency officer Kim Chang Seob told a televised briefing.

Mr Kim said the man was found wearing a helmet and motorcycle boots, and that rescue workers found his Japanese-made motorcycle and mobile phone before reaching his body.

Mr Kim said rescuers used excavators, shovels and other equipment to find him.

He said a woman, who did not fall into the sinkhole, sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the sinkhole is under investigation.