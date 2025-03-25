23 more people killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes killed at least 23 people in the Gaza Strip overnight into Tuesday, according to Palestinian medics.

The dead include three children and their parents, who were killed in a strike on their tent near the southern city of Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital.

The hospital has received a flood of dead and wounded since Israel resumed its heavy bombardment of Gaza last week, shattering the ceasefire that had halted the 17-month war.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 113,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants.

Palestinians inspect a site hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Israel launched the campaign vowing to destroy Hamas after its attack on southern Israel on October 7 2023 in which militants killed some 1,200 people and abducted 251.

Israel says it only targets militants and blames Hamas for civilian deaths because it operates in densely populated areas.

Meanwhile, one of the Palestinian co-directors of the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land was still missing on Tuesday after reports he was beaten by Jewish settlers and detained by the Israeli military.

Lawyer Lea Tsemel told the Associated Press she had no information on filmmaker Hamdan Ballal’s whereabouts early Tuesday, around 12 hours after witnesses said he was attacked and detained.

Mr Ballal was one of three Palestinians detained in the village of Susiya late Monday, according to Ms Tsemel, who is representing them. Police told her they are being held at a military base for medical treatment, and she said she has not been able to speak to them.

From left, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham, winners of the best documentary feature film for No Other Land at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Basel Adra, another co-director, witnessed the detention and said around two dozen settlers — some masked, some carrying guns, some in Israeli uniform — attacked the village.

Soldiers who arrived pointed their guns at the Palestinians, while settlers continued throwing stones.

The Israeli military said it detained three Palestinians suspected of hurling rocks at forces and one Israeli civilian involved in a “violent confrontation” between Israelis and Palestinians — a claim witnesses interviewed by AP disputed.

The military said it had transferred them to Israeli police for questioning and had evacuated an Israeli citizen from the area to receive medical treatment.