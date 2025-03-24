Shropshire Star
UN says it will ‘reduce its footprint’ in Gaza

The impact of a projectile is visible on the wall of a UN guesthouse where United Nations workers were located when the building was struck, leaving one staff member dead and five others injured, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza
The impact of a projectile is visible on the wall of a UN guesthouse where United Nations workers were located when the building was struck, leaving one staff member dead and five others injured, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The United Nations has said it will “reduce its footprint” in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli tank strike hit one of its compounds last week, killing one staff member and wounding five others.

Israel has denied it was behind the March 19 explosion at the UN guesthouse in central Gaza.

In a statement on Monday, UN secretary-general spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that “based on the information currently available”, the strikes on the site “were caused by an Israeli tank”.

A man shows what he said was shrapnel from a projectile that struck a UN guesthouse, leaving one staff member dead and five others injured in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza
A man shows what he said was shrapnel from a projectile that struck a UN guesthouse in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

He said the UN “has taken the difficult decision to reduce the organisation’s footprint in Gaza, even as humanitarian needs soar”.

Mr Dujarric said the UN “is not leaving Gaza” but did not give details on the impact of the decision.

