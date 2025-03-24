Israeli strikes kill at least 25 in Gaza as Egypt offers new ceasefire proposal

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 25 Palestinians, including several women and children, according to three hospitals.

The strikes came nearly a week after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas with a surprise bombardment that killed hundreds.

Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City received 11 bodies from strikes overnight into Monday, including three women and four children.

Members of the Al-Kahlout family mourn over the bodies of their relatives killed during an Israeli army strike before their burial at the Baptist hospital in Gaza City (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

One of the strikes killed two children, their parents, their grandmother and their uncle.

Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis received seven bodies from strikes overnight and four from strikes the previous day.

The European Hospital received three bodies from a strike near Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, officials say Egypt has introduced a new proposal to try and get the Israel-Hamas ceasefire back on track.

Hamas would release five living hostages, including an American-Israeli, in return for Israel allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and a weeks-long pause in the fighting, an Egyptian official said on Monday.

Israel would also release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Rescue workers inspect a room at Nasser hospital after it was hit by a targeted Israeli army strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Mohammad Jahjouh/AP)

A Hamas official said the group had “responded positively” to the proposal, without elaborating.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief media on the closed-door talks.

An American trauma surgeon working in Gaza says most of the patients injured in an Israeli attack on the largest hospital in southern Gaza had been previously wounded when Israel resumed airstrikes last week.

Californian surgeon Feroze Sidhwa, who is working with the medical charity MedGlobal, said on Monday he had been in the intensive care unit at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis when an airstrike hit surgical wards on Sunday.

Most of the injured had been recovering from wounds suffered in airstrikes last week when Israel resumed the war, he said.

“They were already trauma patients and now they’ve been traumatised for a second time,” Mr Sidhwa told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Mr Sidhwa said he had operated on a man and boy days before who died in the attack.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll from the 17-month war has passed 50,000.

It has said that women and children make up more than half the dead but does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

Israel says it has killed some 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducted 251 people in the October 7 2023 attack that ignited the war.