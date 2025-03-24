Danish police fly extra forces to Greenland ahead of Usha Vance’s visit

Danish police sent extra personnel and sniffer dogs to Greenland as the icy island steps up security measures ahead of a planned visit this week by US second lady Usha Vance, the chief spokesman for Denmark’s national police said.

Rene Gyldensten said on Monday that the extra officers, deployed the day before, were part of regular steps taken during visits by dignitaries to Greenland, a self-governing, mineral-rich territory of American ally Denmark.

Citing office procedure, they declined to specify the number of extra police flown on the chartered flight.

Boys play on a frozen beach in Nuuk, Greenland (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

News reports put the number at dozens of officers.

Ms Vance’s visit comes at a time when President Donald Trump has suggested the US should take control of Greenland.

Greenlandic news outlet Sermitsiaq posted images of two US Hercules workhorse military aircraft on the tarmac on Sunday in Nuuk, the capital, adding that the planes later departed.

Ms Vance will leave on Thursday and return on Saturday, a statement from her office said.

She and one of her three children will be part of a US delegation that will “visit historic sites” and “learn about Greenlandic heritage”.

On her visit, Ms Vance will attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race, featuring about 37 mushers and 444 dogs.

Houses covered by snow are seen on the coast of a sea inlet of Nuuk, Greenland (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The statement said Ms Vance and the US delegation “are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity”.

Media outlets in Greenland and Denmark reported that Ms Vance would be accompanied by Mr Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz.

The White House and the National Security Council did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr Trump had mused during his first term about buying the world’s largest island, even as Denmark, a Nato ally, insisted it was not for sale.

The people of Greenland have also firmly rejected Mr Trump’s plans.

Since returning to the White House, Mr Trump has repeatedly said that the US will come to control Greenland while insisting he supports the idea for strategic national security reasons — not with an eye toward American expansionism.