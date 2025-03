United States lifts bounties on senior Taliban officials, says Kabul

The US has lifted bounties on three senior Taliban figures, officials in Kabul said on Sunday.

Among them was interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who acknowledged planning a January 2008 attack on the Serena Hotel in Kabul, which killed six people, including US citizen Thor David Hesla.

He no longer appears on the State Department’s Rewards for Justice website, but the FBI website on Sunday still featured a wanted poster for him.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said the US government had revoked the bounties placed on Mr Haqqani, Abdul Aziz Haqqani, and Yahya Haqqani.

“These three individuals are two brothers and one paternal cousin,” Mr Qani told the Associated Press.

The Haqqani network grew into one of the deadliest arms of the Taliban after the US-led 2001 invasion of Afghanistan.

The group employed roadside bombs, suicide bombings and other attacks, including on the Indian and US embassies, the Afghan presidency, and other major targets.

They also have been linked to extortion, kidnapping and other criminal activity.

A Foreign Ministry official, Zakir Jalaly, said the Taliban’s release of US prisoner George Glezmann on Friday and the removal of bounties showed both sides were “moving beyond the effects of the wartime phase and taking constructive steps to pave the way for progress” in bilateral relations.

“The recent developments in Afghanistan-US relations are a good example of the pragmatic and realistic engagement between the two governments,” said Mr Jalaly.

Another official, Shafi Azam, hailed the development as the beginning of normalisation in 2025, citing the Taliban’s announcement it was in control of Afghanistan’s embassy in Norway.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, China has been the most prominent country to accept one of its diplomats.

Other countries have accepted de facto Taliban representatives, like Qatar, which has been a key mediator between the US and the Taliban. US envoys have also met the Taliban.

The Taliban’s rule, especially bans affecting women and girls, has triggered widespread condemnation and deepened their international isolation.

Mr Haqqani has previously spoken out against the Taliban’s decision-making process, authoritarianism, and alienation of the Afghan population.

His rehabilitation on the international stage is in contrast to the status of the reclusive Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who could face arrest by the International Criminal Court for his persecution of women.