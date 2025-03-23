Pope makes first appearance from Rome hospital ahead of return to the Vatican

Pope Francis appeared on a hospital balcony Sunday to bless the crowd in his first public outing in five weeks, minutes before he was discharged from hospital after surviving a life-threatening bout of pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope gave a thumbs up and acknowledged the crowd after he was wheeled out onto the balcony overlooking the main entry of Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where hundreds of people had gathered on a brilliant Sunday morning.

Pope Francis has spent five weeks in hospital (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

“I see this woman with the yellow flowers. Brava!” a tired-looking Francis said. He gave a weak sign of the cross before being wheeled back inside.

Chants of “Viva il papa!” and “Papa Francesco” erupted from the crowd, which included patients who had been wheeled outside just to catch his brief appearance.

His blessing came minutes before he was discharged from the hospital. Francis will now return home to the Vatican for a two-month period of rest and convalescence.

Doctors, who announced his planned discharge at a Saturday evening news conference, said he should refrain from meeting with big groups of people or exerting himself, but that eventually he should be able to resume all his normal activities.

His return home, after the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy and the second-longest in recent papal history, brought tangible relief to the Vatican and Catholic faithful who have been anxiously following 38 days of medical ups and downs and wondering if Francis would make it.

“Today I feel a great joy,” said Dr Rossella Russomando, a doctor from Salerno who didn’t treat Francis but was at Gemelli on Sunday. “It is the demonstration that all our prayers, all the rosary prayers from all over the world, brought this grace.”

Hundreds gathered outside the hospital to catch a glimpse of the Pontiff (Andrew Medichini/AP)

At the Vatican on a brilliant spring Sunday, pilgrims flocked as they have all year to St Peter’s Basilica to participate in the 2025 Holy Year.

They swarmed St Peter’s Square and progressed through the Holy Door in groups, while big TV screens in the square were turned on to broadcast Francis’s hospital greeting live.

No special arrangements have been made at the Domus Santa Marta, the Vatican hotel next to the basilica where Francis lives in a two-room suite on the second floor.

Francis will have access to supplemental oxygen and 24-hour medical care as needed, though his personal physician, Dr Luigi Carbone, said he hoped Francis would progressively need less and less assistance breathing as his lungs recover.

Faithful and pilgrims gather in St Peter’s Square at The Vatican to follow a live broadcast from Rome’s Gemelli hospital (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

While the pneumonia infection has been successfully treated, Francis will continue to take oral medication for quite some time to treat the fungal infection in his lungs and continue his respiratory and physical physiotherapy.

“For three or four days he’s been asking when he can go home, so he’s very happy,” Dr Carbone said.

The Argentine pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli on February 14 after a bout of bronchitis worsened.

Doctors first diagnosed a complex bacterial, viral and fungal respiratory tract infection and soon thereafter, pneumonia in both lungs.

Dr Sergio Alfieri, the medical and surgical chief at Gemelli who coordinated Francis’s medical team, confirmed that Francis was still having trouble speaking due to the damage to his lungs and respiratory muscles.

But he said such problems were normal, especially in older patients, and predicted his voice would eventually return to normal.

Francis is said to be in good spirits ahead of his discharge from hospital later on Sunday (Riccardo De Luca/AP)

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, declined to confirm any upcoming events, including a scheduled audience on April 8 with the King or Francis’s participation in Easter services at the end of the month.But Dr Carbone said he hoped Francis might be well enough to travel to Turkey at the end of May to participate in an important ecumenical anniversary.

Francis is also returning to the Vatican in the throes of a Holy Year, the once-every-quarter-century celebration scheduled to draw more than 30 million pilgrims to Rome this year.

The pope has already missed several Jubilee audiences and will presumably miss several more, but Vatican officials say his absence hasn’t significantly impacted the numbers of expected pilgrims arriving.

Only St John Paul II recorded a longer time in hospital in 1981, when he spent 55 days at Gemelli for minor surgery and treatment of an infection.