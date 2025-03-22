Three killed and 14 wounded in shooting at park in New Mexico

At least three people have been killed and 14 injured in a mass shooting at a park in the desert city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, police said.

Police are asking bystanders to share videos and other tips as they seek a suspect or suspects in the attack, which occurred at about 10pm on Friday in Young Park, a music and recreation venue.

Gunshot victims were taken to three local hospitals as well as to University Medical Centre of El Paso, the regional trauma centre, according to police and hospital officials.

Six patients arrived at Memorial Medical Centre in Las Cruces by ambulance and private car, said marketing and communications director Andrew Cummins, and five of those have been taken to El Paso.

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, Las Cruces city councillor Johana Bencomo wrote: “Part of me wanted to write that this is something you never really think this is going to happen in your city, but that actually feels deeply untrue.

“Honestly now days a tragedy like this feels like a nightmare just waiting to come true at any possible moment, yet also always praying and hoping it never will.”

Las Cruces is on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert along the Rio Grande River in southern New Mexico, about 41 miles north of the Mexican border.

Las Cruces Police Department said police and fire personnel who arrived at the park in response to reports of gunfire are being assisted in their investigation by New Mexico State Police, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The department is still at the scene and the area around the park was closed to traffic, according to local media reports.