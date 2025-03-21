Musk meets Hegseth at Pentagon and says he is ready to ‘be helpful’

SpaceX founder and US President Donald Trump’s chief government efficiency liaison Elon Musk met Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday at the Pentagon, saying he was ready to do “anything that could be helpful”.

According to a CNN video of the two men leaving their meeting, Mr Musk refused to answer questions as to whether he received a classified briefing on China as part of the visit.

Mr Hegseth had said late on Thursday that he would be meeting Mr Musk to discuss “innovation, efficiencies and smarter production”.

Elon Musk has faced opposition from some politicians and voters for his approach to sacking workers and slashing programmes (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Pentagon is in the middle of identifying personnel and programmes it can cut to save between 5% and 8% of its budget, but politicians and government watchdogs have questioned whether Mr Musk should have any role in decisions at the Pentagon, where his company SpaceX receives billions of dollars in federal contracts.

Mr Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has played an integral role in the Trump administration’s push to dramatically reduce the size of the government.

Mr Musk has faced intense opposition from some politicians and voters for his chainsaw-wielding approach to laying off workers and slashing programmes, although the Republican president’s supporters have hailed it.

A senior defence official told reporters on Tuesday that roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the US Defence Department.

In a post on Mr Musk’s X platform, Mr Hegseth emphasised that “this is NOT a meeting about ‘top secret China war plans’,” denying a newspaper report.