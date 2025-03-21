Detectives recover Tiffany earrings worth £550k after suspect swallowed them

Detectives have recovered four diamond earrings from a suspected thief two weeks after he gulped the Tiffany & Co jewellery worth more than half a million pounds during his arrest in Florida.

The last of the four earrings stolen from the Tiffany store in Orlando was recovered from the suspect last week, the Orlando Police Department said on Friday.

Three of the earrings were recovered two days before that, along with two other unidentified diamond earrings. The suspect was transferred from jail to hospital while detectives waited to collect the evidence, police officials said in a statement.

The four stolen earrings, valued at 770,000 dollars (£596,904), matched the serial numbers from the jewellery taken from the Tiffany store last month, detectives said.

An X-ray of what are believed to be two diamond earrings that were stolen from a Tiffany & Co in central Florida and were swallowed by the suspect (Orlando Police Department office via AP)

After the jewellery was recovered, the Texas man was taken to Orange County Jail where he faces charges of robbery with a mask and first-degree grand theft.

During the theft, the man allegedly told Tiffany sales staff he was interested in purchasing diamond earrings and a diamond ring on behalf of an Orlando Magic basketball player.

Sales associates escorted the man to a VIP room where he could view the jewellery. A short time later, he jumped out of his chair, grabbed the jewellery and tried to force his way out of the door.

Detectives obtained the licence plate of the suspect’s car through shopping centre security footage and believe he was driving back to Texas.

State troopers tracked the car on the Florida Turnpike until he was pulled over for driving without rear lights in Washington County, almost 340 miles (550km) away, the Orlando police report said.

In the squad car, a state trooper heard the suspect say: “I should have thrown them out the window,” and at the Washington County jail he asked staff: “Am I going to be charged with what is in my stomach?” according to the arrest report.