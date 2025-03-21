Alert level raised as Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in south-central Indonesia has erupted three times into Friday, sending an ash column 26,000ft high and prompting authorities to expand the danger zone around the volcano.

The volcano on the remote island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province has had hundreds of earthquakes and visible volcanic activity has significantly increased in the last seven days.

An eruption followed by an explosion was heard on Thursday evening as far away as Larantuka and Maumere, two cities about 30 miles to 53 miles from the volcano.

The eruption was recorded at several monitoring stations on Flores island, Muhammad Wafid, chief of Indonesia’s Geology Agency, said in a statement.

The volcano has been spewing smoke and ash (AP)

There were two other eruptions, and smaller activity occurred during the day on Friday. Smoke blew around the crater with weak to moderate pressure, and firelight was seen at the peak, indicating the glowing volcanic material was at a shallow depth.

On Friday, the volcano was still spewing thick, grey clouds from the crater.

The ash from the eruptions also covered streets and plantations. Some residents tried to clear the streets of ash and fallen trees using shovels.

A number of residents were injured by hot dust from the eruptions.

“They were all guarding the cornfield when the volcano erupted. And when they ran together with the hot lava that started to fall, it injured their legs and backs.” said Maria Magdalena, a resident of Nurabelen village in East Flores district.

Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and expanded the danger zone from 4.5 miles to five miles from the crater. No new evacuations were ordered.

“We are still waiting for instructions from the government to evacuate,” said a resident, Paulina Telesiku.

A number of flights have been cancelled (AP)

Several airlines cancelled flights between Australia and Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali, while other international and domestic flights to the island have been delayed.

Residents were warned to be vigilant about heavy rainfall triggering lava flows in rivers originating from the volcano, Indonesia’s geology agency said in a statement.

An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in November killed nine people and injured dozens.

The 5,197ft mountain is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the Flores Timur district.

Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity. It has 120 active volcanos and sits along the “Ring of Fire”, a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.