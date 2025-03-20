Israel’s Cabinet votes to sack head of internal security service
Israel’s attorney general has ruled that the Cabinet has no legal basis to dismiss Ronen Bar.
By contributor Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy, Associated Press
Israel’s Cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to sack the head of the country’s Shin Bet internal security service.
The late-night decision to sack Ronen Bar deepens a power struggle focused largely over who bears responsibility for the October 7 2023 Hamas attack that sparked the war in Gaza.
It also could set the stage for a crisis over the country’s division of powers. Israel’s attorney general has ruled that the Cabinet has no legal basis to dismiss Mr Bar.