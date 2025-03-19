Vatican says Pope Francis no longer needs mechanical help to breathe

Pope Francis’s condition continued to improve on Wednesday and he no longer needs to use non-invasive mechanical ventilation to help him breathe at night, the Vatican said.

The pontiff, 88, is also reducing his reliance on high-flow supplemental oxygen during the day, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin.

Francis celebrated Mass on Wednesday, which is an important feast day for the Catholic Church and is the anniversary of his installation as pope 12 years ago.

Francis has been at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since February 14 for a complex lung infection that turned into pneumonia in both lungs.

For two nights in a row, he has not needed to use the mechanical ventilation mask, and doctors said its use had been “suspended”.

The Vatican is also again reducing its medical updates as Francis slowly continues his recovery, with the next one not expected before Monday.