Valencia seeks catharsis in burning of sculptures months after deadly floods

The enormous blue cone slowly crushes tiny piles of sand that represent houses.

It symbolises the deadly havoc wrought by floods that ravaged Valencia five months ago.

The artwork is one of hundreds of wood and papier-mache sculptures that are painstakingly crafted and then burned when Las Fallas, the most important yearly celebration in Valencia, reaches its climax on Wednesday.

Cardboard sculptures known as Ninots depicting US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (Alberto Saiz/AP)

This year’s festival has taken on special meaning.

There is hope that the burning ceremony, or Crema, will provide some catharsis for the city and surrounding villages after more than 220 people died in October’s flooding.

Unesco, which added Las Fallas to its catalogue of intangible cultural heritage in 2016, describes the incineration of the sculptures as “a form of purification” and “social renewal”.

The festival originated in the 18th century, according to Unesco, and now brings together some 200,000 people for the event that runs from March 14-19, culminating in the day of St Joseph.

Spain’s King Felipe VI visited the party on Wednesday to show his continued support for flood victims.

Women dressed in 18th and 19th-century clothing, known as falleras, reflected in a puddle of rainwater during the Fallas festival (Alberto Saiz/AP)

The king had been pelted by mud when he visited a hard-hit area with politicians in the immediate aftermath of the floods.

The sculptures made by local artisans can reach more than 65ft. This year, some were built using wreckage from people’s homes.

Others lampoon politicians accused of mishandling the catastrophe. And US President Donald Trump was depicted unfavourably in a few sculptures, one alongside Elon Musk, after his wavering on Europe’s defence.

But “Nada,” or “Nothing,” the wooden cone by artist Miguel Hache, stands out for directly taking on the pain of the floods.

Passersby can use cardboard moulds to make little houses of sand, then roll the cone to flatten them, evoking the brutality of the rushing waters. In its path, the cone leaves an imprint of a street map of the southern neighbourhoods where the deluge was the heaviest.

A cardboard sculpture depicting US President Donald Trump (Alberto Saiz/AP)

“If I had to sum my work in one phrase, I would call it ’the weight of the water on the earth’,” Mr Hache told The Associated Press. “A devastated landscape is left behind.”

Mr Hache, 40, has been crafting sculptures for Las Fallas for 25 years. He originally planned to save the idea for Nada for the 2027 Fallas to mark the 70th anniversary of a flood that hit Valencia’s city centre in 1957.

But he decided this year was perfect for the design, especially after he spent days joining thousands of volunteers cleaning up the mud months ago.

He said he had been pleased to receive so many messages of appreciation for the work.

On Wednesday Nada will be consumed by flames.

“I am excited to see how it will come apart and reveal itself,” Mr Hache said.

“Normally I don’t get emotional, but maybe tonight I will.”