In Pictures: Iran celebrates ancient fire festival ahead of Persian New Year
The festivities come as tensions with the US soar.
By contributor Vahid Salemi, Associated Press
Published
Iran has marked its annual fire festival.
Known as “Chaharshanbe Souri” in Farsi, the ancient festival comes on the last Tuesday of the year, ahead of Nowruz, the Persian New Year (March 20).
Others jump over and around fires, chanting: “My yellow is yours, your red is mine,” invoking the replacement of ills with warmth and energy.
The fire festival also features an Iranian version of trick-or-treating, with people going door to door and being given a holiday mix of nuts and berries, as well as buckets of water.
The joy sometimes overcomes safety concerns as smoke fills the air and fireworks explode at random overhead.
There are injuries every year, and sometimes deaths.