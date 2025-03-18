Shropshire Star
Israeli far-right party says it is returning to Netanyahu’s government

The party had left the coalition after Mr Netanyahu agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in January.

By contributor Wafaa Shurafa, Associated Press
Israel Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu (Yair Sagi/AP)

Israeli far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir’s party says it is returning to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Mr Ben-Gvir’s return, comes after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes.

It strengthens Mr Netanyahu’s ruling coalition.

