Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 200 people in Gaza, officials say

A wave of Israeli strikes across Gaza has killed at least 200 people, local health officials said.

Khalil Degran, a spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry based at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, provided the updated figure early on Tuesday.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Officials said the operation was open-ended and was expected to expand. The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Mr Netanyahu’s office said.