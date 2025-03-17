Trump and Putin are ‘very good friends’ focused on strengthening ties – Gabbard

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “are very good friends” who are focused on ways to strengthen the bonds between the United States and Russia, US director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said.

The two presidents plan to speak on Tuesday about the war in Ukraine.

Ms Gabbard said ties between Russia and the US go “very far back” and that Mr Trump is committed to expanding a relationship centred “around peace, prosperity, freedom and security”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Yury Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

“We have two leaders of two great countries who are very good friends and very focused on how we can strengthen the shared objectives and shared interests,” Ms Gabbard said in an interview with India’s NDTV, portions of which were released on Monday ahead of its broadcast.

Ms Gabbard’s comments reflect the dramatic shift in US-Russia relations under Mr Trump, who has boasted of his relationship with Mr Putin, blamed Ukraine for Russia’s invasion and taken a hard line against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Under Mr Trump’s administration, the US briefly suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine and has also suspended some offensive cyberoperations against Russia.

Ms Gabbard, who oversees the nation’s intelligence services, has in the past echoed Russian propaganda about the war and expressed sympathy for Russia.

A veteran, Ms Gabbard became the first Hindu elected to Congress when she served as a representative from Hawaii.

The comments about the friendship between Mr Trump and Mr Putin and the ties between the US and Russia – longtime adversaries – alarmed some critics of Mr Trump’s call for warmer relations with Moscow.

“What are the ‘shared objectives and interests’ of the United States and Putin’s Russia?” Russian chess star Garry Kasparov posted on Monday on X.

“Destroying Ukraine? Killing NATO? Conquering Europe? Fascism? It’s not peace or ending the war, because Russia could do that today and doesn’t.”

In the portions of the interview released by NDTV, Ms Gabbard criticised former president Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine and said Mr Trump’s push for both sides to agree to a ceasefire comes from an “unwavering commitment to peace”.

“Under the previous administration, there was no effort at all towards peace or direct dialogue with Putin to bring an end to this war.

“So, in a very short period of time, Trump has made much more progress towards peace than any other previous effort,” Ms Gabbard said.

While in India, Ms Gabbard will speak to an international security conference.

Her trip also includes stops in Japan and Thailand.