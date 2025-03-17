Deadly blaze leaves North Macedonia in grief and desperate for accountability

North Macedonia’s leaders have vowed to hold those responsible to account after a nightclub fire in the eastern town of Kocani left dozens dead.

The fire tore through the nightclub early Sunday, leaving 59 people dead and 155 injured from burns, smoke inhalation and being trampled amid a bid to escape towards the building’s single exit.

People as young as 16 were among the casualties, and the nation declared seven days of mourning.

“We are all in shock, and I am shocked myself: as a mother, as a person, as a president,” North Macedonia’s President Gordana Davkova Siljanovska said in an address to the nation on Sunday night.

“I still cannot believe that the terrible tragedy in Kocani is a reality. I do not know with what words to express my condolences to the parents and loved ones of the deceased,” she said.

“No one responsible should escape the law, justice and punishment. Let us not allow anyone to endanger the lives of innocent people anymore.”

The fire that shook the nation of two million — where close-knit extended family bonds made the disaster personal to many — was the latest deadly nightclub fire around the world.

Authorities say they are investigating allegations of bribery surrounding the nightclub that was crammed with young revellers and at double capacity. And North Macedonia’s government ordered a sweeping three-day inspection to be carried out at all nightclubs across the country, starting Monday.

The country was in mourning as people watched harrowing scenes in the town of 25,000 people, where rescuers for hours carried out their grim task of removing the bodies of clubgoers. The fire caused the roof of the single-storey building to partially collapse, revealing the charred remains of wooden beams and debris.

A woman cries outside a hospital in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, following a massive fire in a nightclub (Visar Kryeziu/AP)

Anxious parents gathered outside hospitals in Kocani and the capital Skopje, some 72 miles west, for updates about the injured. Many of the most seriously injured were receiving treatment in Greece and other neighbouring countries.

Flags around the country have been lowered to half-mast and the death toll may rise further, with 20 of the injured in a critical condition, health minister Arben Taravari said.

Although the investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing, videos showed sparkling pyrotechnics on the stage hitting Club Pulse’s ceiling and igniting the blaze as a band played.

“We even tried to get out through the bathroom, only to find bars (on the windows),” 19-year-old Marija Taseva told the Associated Press. “I somehow managed to get out. I fell down the stairs and they ran over me, trampled me… I barely stayed alive and could hardly breathe.”

She suffered an injury to her face.

Girls cry as they light candles in the town of Kocani (Armin Durgut/AP)

Interior minister Panche Toshkovski said 15 people had been detained for questioning after a preliminary inspection revealed the club was operating without a proper licence. He said the number of people inside the club was at least double its official capacity of 250.

“We have grounds for suspicion that there is bribery and corruption in this case,” he told reporters without elaborating.

Condolences poured in from leaders around Europe as well as from the office of Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for a month with double pneumonia.

“I have had many difficult moments and challenges in my life but today is by far the most difficult day of my life,” Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said in a televised address. “My heart is breaking, and I have no strength to speak today. I am broken and my spirit is broken.”

Kocani’s residents held a candlelight vigil on Sunday night in support of mourning families, waiting in long lines to light church candles.