Why did Trump order airstrikes against rebels in Yemen?

The United States launched a wave of air strikes against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen as US President Donald Trump warned Tehran will be held “fully accountable” for their actions.

The Houthi-run health ministry said the strikes killed at least 31 people, including women and children, and injured more than 100.

Here is what is behind the US’s action:

– Threat to global shipping

The Houthi rebels started attacking military and commercial ships on one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors shortly after the war in Gaza began between Hamas and Israel in October 2023.

The Houthis said they were targeting vessels on the Red Sea with links to Israel or its allies – the US and the UK – in solidarity with Palestinians, but some vessels had little or no link to the war.

The Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two vessels and killing four sailors, until the current ceasefire in Gaza took effect in mid-January.

Other missiles and drones were intercepted or failed to reach their targets, which included Western military ones.

US President Donald Trump gestures from the steps of Air Force One (Luis M Alvarez/AP)

The attacks paused during the ceasefire, but the Houthis on Wednesday said they would resume against “any Israeli vessel” after Israel cut off all aid supplies to Gaza to pressure Hamas during talks on extending their truce.

The rebels said the warning also affects the Gulf of Aden, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Arabian Sea.

No Houthi attacks have been reported since then.

“These relentless assaults have cost the US and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk,” Mr Trump said Saturday while announcing the airstrikes in a social media post.

– Threat to the US

The earlier Houthi campaign saw US and other Western warships repeatedly targeted, sparking the most serious combat the US Navy had seen since the Second World War.

The US under the Biden administration, as well as Israel and Britain, previously struck Houthi-held areas in Yemen. But a US official said Saturday’s operation was conducted solely by the US.

The USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group, which includes the carrier, three Navy destroyers and one cruiser, are in the Red Sea and were part of Saturday’s mission. The USS Georgia cruise missile submarine has also been operating in the region.

Mr Trump said the strikes were to “protect American shipping, air and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom”.

The focus on the Houthis and their attacks have raised their profile as they face economic and other pressures at home amid Yemen’s decade-long stalemated war, which has torn apart the Arab world’s poorest nation.

An aircraft launches from the USS Harry S Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on Saturday (US Navy via AP)

– Pressure on Iran

Saturday’s strikes also were meant to pressure Iran, which has backed the Houthis just as it has supported Hamas and other proxies in the Middle East.

Mr Trump vowed to hold Iran “fully accountable” for the Houthis’ actions.

The US State Department earlier this month reinstated the “foreign terrorist organisation” designation for the Houthis, which carries sanctions and penalties for anyone providing “material support” for the group.

The Trump administration also has been pressing Iran to restart bilateral talks on Iran’s advancing nuclear programme, with Mr Trump writing a letter to the country’s supreme leader.

Mr Trump, who unilaterally withdrew America from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, has said he will not allow the programme to become operational.

Mr Trump has also levied new sanctions on Iran as part of his “maximum pressure” campaign against the country and has suggested that military action remains a possibility, while emphasising he still believes a new nuclear deal can be reached.