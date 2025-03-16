Vatican releases first photograph of pope for more than a month

The Vatican has released the first photograph of the pope for more than a month, showing Francis co-celebrating Mass in the hospital chapel.

The photograph is taken from behind, and shows Pope Francis wearing a purple Lenten liturgical vestment sitting in a wheelchair in front of an altar.

The Vatican said he was participating in the celebration of the Mass with other priests. No one else is visible in the photo.

It is the first photograph of the pope since he was taken to hospital on February 14 with a severe case of bronchitis, which developed into double pneumonia.

It is also the first time the Vatican mentions that the pope has participated in celebrating a Mass during the last month.

People pray for Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Earlier, dozens of children toting yellow and white balloons — many from war-torn countries — gathered outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital to greet Francis.

While the pope did not appear from the 10th-floor suite of windows, he thanked them and acknowledged their presence in the traditional Sunday blessing.

“I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to Gemelli as a sign of closeness,” the pontiff said in the Angelus text prepared for the traditional prayer but not delivered live again.

“Thank you, dearest children! The pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you,” Francis said.