More than 100,000 join protest against Serbian government in Belgrade

At least 100,000 people have descended on Belgrade for a mass rally in protest against Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

Large crowds of flag-waving protesters clogged the central area of the capital despite occasional rain, with people hardly able to move and many stuck hundreds of feet away from the planned protest venue.

Police said the crowd reached 107,000 people with no major incidents reported. Serbian independent media described the rally as the biggest ever in the country, saying the numbers were much higher.

All public transport has been cancelled.

Ahead of the demonstration, Mr Vucic repeatedly warned of alleged plans for unrest while threatening arrests and harsh sentences for any incidents.

A deafening sound of whistles, drums and vuvuzelas filled the air on Saturday during the demonstration. Some protesters carried banners that read: “He’s Finished!”

Police are braced for unrest (AP)

Crowds also chanted “Pump it Up”, a slogan adopted during past four months of student-led protests.

The rally – which is expected to be the biggest anti-government protest ever held in the Balkan country – comes after more than four months of anti-corruption demonstrations that have posed the biggest challenge to Mr Vucic’s grip on power after 13 years in charge.

University students have led the nationwide anti-corruption movement, which started after a concrete canopy collapsed at a train station and killed 15 people in Serbia’s north on November 1.

Many in Serbia blamed the crash on rampant government corruption, negligence and poor adherence to construction safety regulations.

On Friday evening, tens of thousands of people staged a joyous welcome for the students who have been marching or cycling for days from across Serbia toward Belgrade.

There is widespread unrest over Mr Vucic’s government (AP)

Interior minister Ivica Dacic told state RTS broadcaster that 13 people were detained overnight. He said police detained six opposition activists for allegedly plotting to stage a coup and stir unrest.

By Saturday morning people were assembling in various parts of the city as they marched toward the centre. The entire central zone was flooded with people hours before the scheduled start of the gathering.

Reflecting the tensions, police said they arrested a man who rammed his car into protesters in a Belgrade suburb, injuring three people. Hundreds of policemen were deployed inside and around government buildings and in front of the presidential palace.

The Belgrade authorities have cancelled all public transport, including intercity railway and bus links, in an apparent effort to prevent people from attending the rally. The transport company said the cancellation was made “for security reasons”.

Protesters have blocked streets (AP)

Several reporters from neighbouring Croatia as well as Slovenia have been turned back from Serbia’s border under explanation that their presence at the rally “represents a security risk”.

Mr Vucic has rejected earlier proposals for a transitional government that would prepare an early election. Fuelling fears of clashes, Mr Vucic’s supporters have been camping in central Belgrade in front of his headquarters.

They include ex-members of a paramilitary unit involved in the assassination in 2003 of Serbia’s first democratic Prime Minister Zoran Djindjic, as well as football hooligans who are known for causing violence.

Mr Vucic has been claiming that Western intelligence services were behind almost daily student-led protests with an aim to oust him from power.

Students have struck a chord among the citizens who are disillusioned with politicians and have lost faith in the state institutions. Previous student-led rallies in other Serbian cities have been peaceful while drawing huge crowds.