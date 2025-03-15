Gene Hackman’s dog likely died of dehydration and starvation – report

Tests show that the dog found dead along with actor Gene Hackman and his wife in their Santa Fe home likely died as a result of dehydration and starvation.

The state of New Mexico’s Department of Agriculture’s veterinary lab revealed there had been partial mummification of the animal’s remains, and noted that while the severe decomposition could have obscured changes in the organs, there was no evidence of infectious disease, trauma or poisoning that could have resulted in death.

The report obtained by The Associated Press noted that the dog’s stomach was mostly empty except for small amounts of hair and bile.

There was an outpouring of grief over Hackman’s death (AP)

The kelpie mix, named Zinna, was one of the couple’s three dogs.

It was found dead in a crate in a bathroom cupboard near Betsy Arakawa’s body, while two other dogs survived.

Authorities confirmed last week that Hackman died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease about a week after a rare, rodent-borne disease – hantavirus pulmonary syndrome – took the life of his wife.

Hackman, who was in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s, was apparently unaware that his wife was dead.

The screen legend was found in the home’s entryway, while Arakawa was found in a bathroom. Like the dog, their bodies were decomposing with some mummification, a consequence of body type and climate in Santa Fe’s especially dry air at an elevation of nearly 7,200ft.

Hackman won two Oscars in a glittering career (AP)

While both deaths were ruled to be from natural causes, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is finishing up the investigation by tying up the timeline with any information gleaned from the mobile phones collected at the home and the last contacts that were made.

“The case is considered active until we have that information to tie up the timeline,” said Denise Womack Avila, a spokesperson for the sheriff.

Zinna went from being a returned shelter dog to an incredible companion that was always at Arakawa’s side, said Joey Padilla, owner of the Santa Fe Tails pet care facility that was involved in the surviving dogs’ care.

Arakawa, born in Hawaii, studied as a concert pianist, attended the University of Southern California and met Hackman in the mid-1980s while working at a California gym.

Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa died of natural causes, officials said (AP)

Hackman, one of the most admired Hollywood actors of the modern age, won two Oscars during a storied career in films including The French Connection, Hoosiers and Superman from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s.

The pair led a private life after moving to Santa Fe decades ago.

A representative for the couple’s estate has cited privacy in seeking to block the public release of post-mortem examination conclusions and investigative reports related to their deaths, especially photographs and video.

It will be up to a state district judge to consider that request.