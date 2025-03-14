Ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Pique questioned in Spanish Super Cup probe

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is being questioned by a judge as part of a judicial probe into the business deal that led to the Spanish Super Cup being hosted in Saudi Arabia.

The inquiry is examining suspicions of corruption and money laundering in a lucrative move made by Luis Rubiales, the former Spanish football federation president, in 2019.

The Madrid-based court has said that the federation and Saudi Arabia signed contracts in 2019 and 2020 to seal a 10-year agreement to stage the mini football tournament in the Middle Eastern nation for 40 million euro (£33.5 million) a year.

Another four million euro (£3.3 million) a year was to be paid as a commission to Pique’s sports entertainment company Kosmos while Pique was still playing for Barcelona and participating in the Super Cup.

Pique, the former husband of pop star Shakira, has since retired from football.

He has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors opened a probe of that deal in 2022 following leaked audio between Rubiales and Pique regarding millions of euro in commissions.

Rubiales denied any wrongdoing when questioned by the judge in April of 2024. Pique was placed under investigation the following month.

The case is still in its investigative phase. The judge can either conclude to shelve it or recommend it goes to trial.

Rubiales was convicted last month for sexual assault after kissing Spain player Jennifer Hermoso without her consent after the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.