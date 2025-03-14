Duterte appears by video link before ICC judges in The Hague

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has appeared by video link before judges at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The appearance comes days after his arrest in Manila on murder charges linked to the deadly “war on drugs” he oversaw while in office.

The 79-year-old Duterte did not show up at the court in The Hague, but he appeared briefly on a video screen from the detention centre nearby where he is being held.

No explanation was immediately given for his failure to appear in person for his first hearing at the ICC.