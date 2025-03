Victim’s death almost 26 years after Columbine school shooting is ruled homicide

The death of a woman who was partially paralysed in the Columbine High School shooting has been ruled a homicide, raising the death toll of the 1999 attack to 14.

Anne Marie Hochhalter died on February 16 of sepsis – a reaction to infection – and complications from her paralysis were a “significant contributing factor” in her death, the Jefferson County coroner’s office said in an autopsy report obtained on Thursday. She was 43.

At the time, her family and friends suspected her death was due to natural causes related to her injuries in the shooting, which immediately led to the deaths of 12 students and a teacher.

The two student gunmen killed themselves after the gun rampage at the Colorado school on April 20 1999.

Anne Marie Hochhalter, centre, attends a vigil for the victims of the Aurora cinema shooting in 2012 (Barry Gutierrez/AP)

Due to the role her paralysis was suspected of playing in her death, the investigation was transferred to the office that also reviewed the deaths in the school shooting.

Ms Hochhalter’s brother, Nathan Hochhalter, said a pressure sore, a common problem for people living with paralysis, led to sepsis.

He said he knew that his sister’s life would likely be shorter because of her paralysis but her death this early was unexpected.

“We didn’t think it would be this bad this soon,” he said.

Ms Hochhalter struggled with intense pain from her gunshot wounds in the years following the shooting, but fought hard to to overcome the complications of her injuries and remain positive, family and friends said.

She was tireless in her drive to help others, including people with disabilities and members of her family, and she loved dogs, they said.

Ms Hochhalter chose to forgive the mother of one of the gunmen, writing in a 2016 letter to Sue Klebold: “A good friend once told me, ‘Bitterness is like swallowing a poison pill and expecting the other person to die.’ It only harms yourself. I have forgiven you and only wish you the best.”

Ms Hochhalter’s own tragedy was compounded six months after the shooting, when her mother, Carla Hochhalter, died by suicide.

Ms Hochhalter said her mother suffered from depression and did not believe the shootings were directly to blame for her mother’s death.

After her mother’s death, she became the “acquired daughter” of another family that lost a child in the Columbine shooting, Lauren Townsend.

Townsend’s stepmother, Sue Townsend, reached out to help Ms Hochhalter as a way to cope with her own grief, but eventually Ms Hochhalter was coming over for family dinners and joining them on vacations.

“She brought a light to our lives that will shine for a long time,” Ms Townsend said.

Ms Hochhalter attended a vigil marking the 25th anniversary of the shooting last year, after skipping a similar event five years earlier because of post-traumatic stress disorder, she said in a social media post.

This time, she said she was flooded with happy memories from her childhood and said she wanted those killed remembered for how they lived, not how they died.

“I’ve truly been able to heal my soul since that awful day in 1999,” she wrote.