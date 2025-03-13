Pope marks 12th anniversary of papacy in hospital but with condition improving

Pope Francis was marking the 12th anniversary of his papacy on Thursday with increasingly positive medical updates four weeks after being admitted to hospital.

The pope, who is being treated for double pneumonia, spent another tranquil night, the Vatican said in its brief morning statement.

A chest X-ray confirmed improvements, the Vatican said on Wednesday, two days after days after doctors declared he was no longer in imminent danger of death.

People listened to a live broadcast of a prayer for Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican earlier this week (Francisco Seco/AP)

The latest medical bulletin said that the 88-year-old pope’s condition remained stable, but indicated a complex picture considering his overall fragility.

The Holy See has not said how the anniversary of his election as the 266th pope might be commemorated. It is a public holiday at the Vatican and Masses are planned in his honour at churches in Rome. No medical bulletins will be issued.

Francis remotely followed a Lenten spiritual retreat that has been a mainstay of his papacy on Wednesday. He continues to receive high flows of oxygen through nasal tubes during the day and a non-invasive mechanical mask to aid his rest at night.

Candles and flowers were left for the pope outside the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected on the fifth ballot of the 2013 conclave, which was called after Pope Benedict XVI resigned.

While Francis has praised Benedict’s humility in stepping down and said he might follow in his footsteps, more recently he has said the papacy is a job for life.

Another milestone comes on Friday, when Francis marks his fourth week of being in hospital.