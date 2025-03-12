Insurgent train siege ends in Pakistan with some hostages killed

Pakistani authorities have said an insurgent attack on a train carrying hundreds of people has ended, with all attackers killed following a day-long standoff.

Some of the hostages taken were killed, authorities said, after separatists wearing explosive-laden vests barricaded themselves in with passengers in the south-western Balochistan province.

Security officials said more than 300 hostages were rescued, and the operation continues. They gave no details about the hostages killed.

The separatists attacked the train carrying about 450 people on Tuesday in a tunnel in a remote part of the province.

The separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack. Spokesman Jeeyand Baloch had said the group was ready to free passengers if authorities agree to release jailed militants.

There has been no comment on that from the government, which has rejected such demands in the past.

It was the first time the BLA separatists had hijacked a train, though the group has attacked trains before.

The BLA regularly targets Pakistani security forces and has also in the past attacked civilians, including Chinese nationals working on multibillion-dollar projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan hosts thousands of Chinese workers building major infrastructure projects, including ports and airports in Balochistan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said her country “will continue to firmly support Pakistan in advancing its counter-terrorism efforts.”

Authorities said the rescued so far include women and children. An undisclosed number of security personnel have been killed.

Officials say the Jafer Express train was partially inside a tunnel when the militants blew up the tracks, forcing the engine and nine coaches to stop.

Rescued passengers were being sent to their hometowns and the injured were being treated at hospitals in the Mach district. Others were taken to Quetta, the provincial capital, about 60 miles away.

The train was travelling from Quetta to the northern city of Peshawar when it came under attack.