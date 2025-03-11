Ukrainian drones shot down targeting Moscow says city’s mayor

Sixty-nine Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow have been shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, the Russian capital’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

At least 11 of the drones were shot down in the Ramensky and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, on the messaging app Telegram.

He did not specify where the other drones were shot down, noting only that they were “flying towards Moscow”.

A damaged apartment on the site where a shot-down Ukrainian drone fell (Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official Telegram channel/AP)

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said one person was killed and three more wounded as a result of the drone attack.

The attack damaged seven apartments in a residential building in the Ramensky district, he said.

Mr Sobyanin said the roof of a building in Moscow also sustained damage, which he described as “insignificant.”

Footage of the building, published by Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, showed a charred spot on the facade of a multi-story residential building near the roof, with bits of the building’s lining stripped off.

The attack, the biggest on Moscow in months, came on the day of US-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

Authorities also reported shooting down or jamming drones in the Kaluga, Ryazan, Tula and Vladimir regions adjacent to the Moscow region, as well as the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine.