Three dead after tanker and tram collide at crossing in Germany

A tanker collided with a tram at a crossing in southwestern Germany on Tuesday and both vehicles caught fire, leaving three people dead and several injured, authorities said.

The collision occurred early on Tuesday afternoon in Zeutern, part of the Ubstadt-Weiher municipality north of the city of Karlsruhe. It was not immediately clear what led to the accident.

The lorry was loaded with heading oil. Both it and the tram caught fire, though firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

One body was recovered from the burned-out front section of the tram in the afternoon, and another two were found later. Police said the identification of the victims was still under way because of the severity of their injuries.

They said that at least 10 other passengers were on board the tram at the time of the accident and all apparently sustained light injuries.

The driver of the tanker, a 49-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.