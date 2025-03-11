Seven healthcare professionals go on trial over death of football great Maradona

The trial of seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the death of football great Diego Maradona has begun in Argentina.

Maradona, 60, was under the care of those professionals when he had a cardiac arrest in a house outside Buenos Aires on November 25 2020.

Three judges will decide whether those charged, including a neurosurgeon, a psychiatrist and several medical staffers, are guilty of manslaughter. The maximum jail time for those sentenced is 25 years.

Veronica Ojeda, ex-partner of Diego Maradona, arrives at court for the first day of the trial of the medical team that treated Maradona, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

The tearful family of the 1986 World Cup winner were present at the courtroom.

Maradona’s oldest daughters, Dalma and Giannina, sat in the front row near Veronica Ojeda, former partner of the footballer, and Jana, another of his daughters.

Minutes before the start of the trial, Ms Ojeda shared a video on social media of Maradona’s son Diego Fernando wearing a T-shirt with the face of the football star, and the word “justice”.

Dalma, centre, and Yanina Maradona, daughters of late soccer star Diego Maradona, sit in court on the first day of the trial (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

The spotlight is on neurosurgeon Leonardo Luque, Maradona’s personal doctor for the last four years of his life. He performed surgery to remove a blood clot from the former footballer’s brain just weeks before his death.

Six other professionals will be on trial. Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who prescribed the medication that Maradona took until the time of his death, psychologist Carlos Diaz, Nancy Forlini, a co-ordinator of the medical company hired for Maradona’s care during his time in hospital, Mariano Perroni, a representative of the company that rendered nursing service, doctor Pedro Di Spagna, who monitored his treatment, and nurse Ricardo Almiron.

Nurse Gisela Madrid, who was also indicted, will be tried by a jury later this year.