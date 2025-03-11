Russia says air defences shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions

The Russian military has said its air defences shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions overnight in what appears to be the biggest Ukrainian drone attack on Russia in three years, hours before key Ukraine-US talks were due to start.

The attack, which killed one person and injured several others, came as a Ukrainian delegation was to meet America’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the three-year war with Russia.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials on the attack.

An apartment outside Moscow damaged by a shot-down Ukrainian drone (Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official Telegram channel/AP)

The talks in Saudi Arabia reflect a new diplomatic push after an unprecedented argument erupted during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House on February 28.

Most of the drones – 126 – were shot down over the Kursk region across the border from Ukraine, parts of which Kyiv’s forces control, and 91 were shot down over the Moscow region, according to a statement by Russia’s Defence Ministry.

Other regions listed in the statement included Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh on the border with Ukraine, and those deeper inside Russia, such as Kaluga, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol and Ryazan.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 70 drones targeted the Russian capital and were shot down as they were flying towards it.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region surrounding the capital, said one person was killed and nine others were injured in the attack, which also damaged several residential buildings and a number of cars.

Another person was wounded on a highway in the Lipetsk region, governor Igor Artamonov said.

An apartment building where a downed Ukrainian drone fell in Sapronovo village, outside Moscow (AP)

Mayor Sobyanin said the roof of a building in Moscow suffered damage, which he described as “insignificant”. Footage of the building, published by RIA Novosti, showed a charred spot on the facade of a multi-storey residential building near the roof, with bits of the building’s lining stripped off.

Flights have been temporarily restricted in and out of six airports, including Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky just outside Moscow, and airports in the Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

Train traffic through the Domodedovo railway station in the Moscow region has also been briefly halted, local officials reported.

Local authorities also reported downing drones in the Tula and Vladimir regions adjacent to the Moscow region. It was not immediately clear why those regions were not mentioned in the Defence Ministry’s statement.

A police officer patrols near an apartment building where a downed Ukrainian drone fell in Sapronovo village, outside Moscow (AP)

In the Saudi city of Jeddah, there was no immediate US response to the drone barrage as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his delegation, including national security adviser Mike Waltz, were preparing to meet Mr Zelensky’s team.

Ukraine is expected to propose a ceasefire covering the Black Sea and long-range missile strikes, as well as the release of prisoners, according to two senior Ukrainian officials.

The officials also said Kyiv is ready to sign an agreement with the United States on access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals – a deal that President Donald Trump is keen to secure.

On his plane to Jeddah, Mr Rubio said the US delegation will not be proposing any specific measures to secure an end to the three-year conflict but rather wants to hear from Ukraine about what they would be willing to consider.

“I’m not going to set any conditions on what they have to or need to do,” he told reporters accompanying him. “I think we want to listen to see how far they’re willing to go and then compare that to what the Russians want and see how far apart we truly are.”

Mr Rubio said the rare earths and critical minerals deal could be signed during the meeting but stressed it is not a pre-condition for the United States to move ahead with discussions with either Ukraine or the Russians.

He said it may, in fact, make more sense to take some time to negotiate the precise details of the agreement, which is now a broad memorandum of understanding that leaves out many specifics.