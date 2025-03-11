Russia says air defence shot down more than 300 Ukrainian drones

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defences shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions in what appears to be the biggest Ukrainian drone attack on Russia in three years.

The attack came as a Ukrainian delegation was set to meet with America’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the three-year war with Russia.

The most drones — 126 — were shot down over the Kursk region across the border from Ukraine, parts of which Kyiv’s forces control and 91 were shot down over the Moscow region.

A damaged apartment on the site where a shot down Ukrainian drone fell, outside Moscow (Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev official Telegram channel/AP)

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials on the attack.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said over 70 drones targeted the Russian capital and were shot down as they were flying toward it.

Drones were shot down in the Ramensky and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, he said on the messaging app Telegram.

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said one person was killed and three more wounded as a result of the drone attack. The attack damaged seven apartments in a residential building in the Ramensky district, he said.

It also set cars on fire in a parking lot in the Domodedovo district, according to Russian state news agencies RIA Novosti and Tass.

Flights have been restricted in and out of six airports, including Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky just outside Moscow and airports in the Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

Train traffic through the Domodedovo railway station has also been briefly halted, local officials reported.