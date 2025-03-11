16 dead and dozens injured after bus overturns on South African highway

A bus lost control and flipped on a highway near Johannesburg’s international airport early on Tuesday, killing 16 people as some were thrown from the vehicle, South Africa’s transport ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Collen Msibi said 12 people died at the scene and four in hospital.

He added that reports indicated that 11 passengers were critically injured and 24 had moderate to serious injuries.

The bus ended up on its side after the crash (Alfonso Nqunjana/AP)

“On arrival we found patients lying across the road,” said William Ntladi, an emergency management spokesman for the Ekurhuleni municipality.

Two bodies were trapped in the wreckage, he said.

Handbags, a lunch box and a water bottle were scattered among the debris.

The crash happened early on Tuesday near Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport. No other vehicles were involved, and officials have not yet determined the cause.

The bus had been transporting people from the township of Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, and was a short distance from leaving the highway, officials said.

People watch from a bridge as the emergency services investigate the crash (Alfonso Nqunjana/AP)

“We are lost for words. This is a disaster,” said city councillor Andile Mngwevu.

“To see so many bodies lying around is quite saddening, and the city really feels for the families who would have expected to see their loved ones return home later today.”

South African transport minister Barbra Creecy said she is “extremely concerned” because it was the third serious bus accident in the past week.

She has instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation to meet all bus operators in the coming week to discuss ways to improve passenger safety.