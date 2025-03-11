12 killed in bus crash on South Africa highway

At least 12 people died and 45 others were injured when a bus overturned on a highway in the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday, emergency services said.

Some passengers were thrown out of the vehicle.

Emergency crews were trying to lift the bus back on to its wheels to see if any more victims were trapped underneath it, said William Nthladi, spokesman for the city’s Ekurhuleni Emergency Management.

“On arrival we found patients lying across the road,” he said.

The bus ended up on its side after the crash (Alfonso Nqunjana/AP)

Two bodies are still trapped in the wreckage, he added.

Handbags, a lunch box and a water bottle were visible among the belongings.

“We are lost for words. This is a disaster,” said Andile Mngwevu, a local city councillor who went to the scene.

“To see so many bodies lying around is quite saddening, and the city really feels for the families who would have expected to see their loved ones return home later today. Our hearts are extremely heavy right now.”

The crash happened early in the morning on a highway near Johannesburg’s main OR Tambo International Airport and left the bus lying on its side.

Officials said it had been transporting people from the township or Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.

Emergency services were trying to put the bus back on its wheels to see if anyone was trapped underneath it (Alfonso Nqunjana/AP)

Mr Nthladi said 12 people were declared dead at the scene of the crash by paramedics.

He also said he was unable to give exact details on the extent of the injuries of those taken to hospital, who included the driver, but said they ranged from serious to critical.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and officials have not yet been able to determine the cause.

Police are investigating and the crash is being treated as a crime scene because of the fatalities, Mr Nthladi added.