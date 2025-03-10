Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of summit with US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday for a visit with its powerful crown prince ahead of his team’s meeting with America’s top diplomat.

While Mr Zelensky himself will not be there, his team will try to repair the damage done when his February 28 visit to Washington descended into an Oval Office argument with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

At stake is the military aid and intelligence previously offered by the United States that had helped Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Saudi state television reported Mr Zelensky’s arrival in Jeddah, the port city on the Red Sea where the Ukraine-US summit will take place on Tuesday.

Mr Zelensky was due to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman some time after sunset, following the end of the daily fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also en route to Jeddah. However, it did not appear that Mr Rubio and Mr Zelensky would meet in person there, though the secretary of state also was due to meet Prince Mohammed.

Mr Zelensky has said a team including his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, foreign minister Andriy Sybiha and defence minister Rustem Umerov will take part in the talks on Tuesday. Mr Rubio will lead the American team.

If Ukraine and the US reach an understanding acceptable to Mr Trump, that could accelerate his administration’s push to peace talks. However, the rest of Europe remains sceptical as it has been sidelined.

The European Union last week agreed to boost the continent’s defences and to free up hundreds of billions of euros for security in response to the Trump administration’s shift in stance on Ukraine.