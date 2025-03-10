Stevie Wonder and the Rev Al Sharpton feature at Roberta Flack memorial

A public memorial service bursting with choral music and the Berklee College of Music’s Nebulous String Quartet, with Stevie Wonder and the Rev Al Sharpton also on the bill, celebrated the life and legacy of Grammy-winning singer and pianist Roberta Flack.

Flack’s songs The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and Killing Me Softly With His Song made her a global star in the 1970s and beyond. She died last month at age 88.

Wonder was among the artists scheduled to perform during the service at a historic Harlem church, while Rev Sharpton was to deliver the eulogy, according to the memorial programme.

Flack was an influential performer with an intimate vocal and musical style that ranged easily between soul, jazz and gospel.

Stevie Wonder during the ceremony at The Abyssinian Baptist Church (Richard Drew/AP)

Her Celebration of Life memorial was livestreamed at www.RobertaFlack.com and on YouTube.

Flack’s memorial was open to the public at The Abyssinian Baptist Church. Founded in 1808, it is one of the oldest black Baptist churches in the US.

The church was decorated for the ceremony with white and yellow bouquets and filled quickly beforehand. At the centre, a screen showed a young Flack at the piano and played highlights of her career.

Flack grew up with church gospel and her mother played organ at the Lomax African Methodist Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia. As a teenager, she began accompanying the church choir on piano.

A choir performs during the ceremony (Richard Drew/AP)

The programme featured a powerful quote from Flack.

“Remember: Always walk in the light,” it read. “If you feel like you’re not walking in it, go find it. Love the light.”

“Many of us are here today because she has touched not just our hearts but she also touched our souls,” said the Rev Dr Kevin R Johnson, the senior church pastor who led the service.

Choir performances including a rousing rendition of Amazing Grace came in between a video recollection of Flack’s life and scripture readings.

“That’s what we call church, y’all,” Rev Johnson said at the close of one choral performance.

Organ and piano riffs played off and on in the background.

“She just sang the song. She let you hear the lyrics. She let you understand the beauty. But I also want you to understand that this woman was also a pure genius,” Santita Jackson, daughter of the Rev Jesse Jackson and a friend of Flack, told the near-capacity crowd.