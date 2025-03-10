Michelle Obama and her brother to launch podcast with weekly guests

Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, will host a new weekly podcast series starting this month featuring a special guest pulled from the world of entertainment, sports, health and business.

IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson will address “everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships and the world around us”, according to a press release. IMO is slang for “in my opinion”.

Some of the guests slated to speak to the former first lady and Robinson, the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, include the actors Issa Rae and Keke Palmer and psychologist Dr Orna Guralnik.

Other guests include filmmakers Seth and Lauren Rogan; football star Abby Wambach; authors Jay Shetty, Glennon Doyle and Logan Ury; editor Elaine Welteroth; radio personality Angie Martinez; media mogul Tyler Perry; actor Tracee Ellis Ross; husband-and-wife athlete and actor Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union; and Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky.

The first two episodes – the first is an introductory one and the second features Rae – will premiere on March 12. New episodes will be released weekly and will be available on all audio platforms and YouTube.

“With everything going on in the world, we’re all looking for answers and people to turn to,” Obama said in a statement.

“There is no single way to deal with the challenges we may be facing, whether it’s family, faith, or our personal relationships, but taking the time to open up and talk about these issues can provide hope.”

Obama has had two other podcasts — The Michelle Obama Podcast in 2020 and another in 2023, The Light We Carry. Her husband, Barack Obama, offered a series of conversations about American life between him and Bruce Springsteen.

The new podcast is a production of Higher Ground, the media company founded in 2018 by the former president and first lady.