Elon Musk claims X being targeted in ‘massive cyber attack’ as service goes down

Hours after a series of outages Monday that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a “massive cyber attack.”

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” Mr Musk claimed in a post. “Either a large, co-ordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …”

There were more than 28,000 users reporting outages at 11.28am Eastern Time, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 40,000 users reported an outage around 10am and there were earlier outages being reported by users earlier on Monday.

Downdetector.com said that 56% of problems were reported for the X app, while 33% were reported for the website.

In March 2023 the social media platform then known as Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for mor than an hour as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.