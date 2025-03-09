Flooding in Argentinian city leaves at least 16 dead

At least 16 people have died after heavy rain caused flooding in a city on Argentina’s east coast.

Rescue teams are searching for dozens of others reported missing, including two girls and two adults.

Authorities said they were swept away by floodwaters unleashed by rain that began pelting the city of Bahia Blanca on Friday.

People stand on the edge of floodwaters after a storm in Bahia Blanca (Juan Sebastian Lobos/AP)

Crews have evacuated more than 1,450 people from the city located south of the capital, Buenos Aires. Those evacuated include patients from a local hospital.

Some 12 inches of rain have fallen in Bahia Blanca in recent days, when the historical monthly average is about 5 inches.

No rain is forecast for the next 72 hours.