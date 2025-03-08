Violence erupts in Greece as government challenged in vote over rail disaster

Clashes broke out in Greece’s two largest cities as protesters hurled petrol bombs and flares outside parliament during a censure motion debate against the government over its handling of a deadly rail disaster two years ago.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters and used water cannon when the clashes broke out in Athens moments after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis began speaking at the end of the three-day debate.

The government survived the challenge in a 157-136 vote announced late on Friday. Inside the assembly, activists in the visitors’ gallery threw leaflets down onto legislators before being removed by police.

Protests erupted after a censure motion debate against the conservative government in parliament (AP)

Violence also erupted in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Mr Mitsotakis’ centre-right government faced a censure motion over the 2023 train collision that killed 57 people and injured dozens more.

Friday’s demonstrations, the third round of nationwide protests held in a week, follow the second anniversary of the collision at Tempe in northern Greece on February 28 2023.

The rail disaster has become a focal point for unrest over government (AP)

In a rare display of unity, four centre-left and left-wing opposition parties tabled the no-confidence motion, arguing that the government has failed to accept responsibility for multiple rail safety system failures identified by investigators.

“You want to hide the criminal responsibility of the government for the Tempe tragedy,” Socialist opposition leader Nikos Androulakis told legislators, addressing the Prime Minister. “No Greek citizen will forgive your unacceptable behaviour.”

Despite widespread public anger over the Tempe rail disaster, the fragmented opposition has struggled to capitalise on the discontent.

Protesters threw leaflets as Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (AP)

Mr Mitsotakis accused his political opponents of engineering a political stunt, adding: “When I visited the scene of the accident … it was the most difficult moment of my life.”

Relatives of crash victims attended Friday’s protest rallies, publicly expressing gratitude to demonstrators.

“People are here because they understand what’s going on and they demand justice,” said Chrysoula Chlorou, whose 55-year-old sister Vasso was killed in the crash, while attending a protest in the central city of Larissa.

She added: “We will stand with everyone who has the strength to raise their voices for the people and we thank them very much.”